DJ Mustard's Ex-Wife Chanel McFarlane Chased Down Alleged Burglars

Chanel McFarlane -- who finalized her divorce from DJ Mustard last year -- didn't drop the beat like her ex ... she helped drop the hammer on a few alleged burglars who crossed her path!

We've obtained videos taken on security cameras around the property last week ... which appear to show three men decked out in hoodies and masks breaking into her Chatsworth home and then ransacking it.

You can see the guys run around the house ... though it's unclear if they're looking for anything in particular or if they're just searching the place for anything that might be valuable.

Eventually, the alleged burglars appear to walk out the back door with bags full of stuff ... though Chanel says their victory was short-lived.

She tells us ... she was not at home when it all went down -- which she claims involved the guys bashing the back window in and macing her dog, a Cane Corso.

Chanel says she saw them on her security system and drove back to the house to confront them. She says the suspects tried to flee in a vehicle when she got to the house ... but says they crashed into her Mercedes and then fled on foot.

Instead of giving up, Chanel says she took matters into her own hands ... following them in her car until cops got to her location and arrested them.

Chanel also posted to social media to decry the recent string of crime she's dealt with ... saying this is the third time her current home has been targeted. She says her previous home was burglarized ... when thieves took hundreds of thousands worth of jewelry, designer bags, and other expensive items.

The three suspects have been released on bail.