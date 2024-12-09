Mustard Exposes Boi-1da's DMs After West Coast Hate, 'Not Like Us' Praise

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef has officially spilled over to their producers, now that Mustard is exposing Boi-1da's Instagram DMs as being the ultimate "Not Like Us" poster child!!!

That was the sentiment on Monday when Mustard reposted Boi-1da flat out telling him "West Coast Rap is ass" ... as in the kind that shoots out poopity scoop!!!

Boi-1da rejected Mustard's rebuttal that you had to experience the WC tunes in an active environment, doubling down that Los Angeles was the only place the sound was welcomed.

The Toronto producer's comments surprised Mustard ... especially since he pulled out receipts of Boi-1da showing love for the production he and Sean Momberger cooked up to make "Not Like Us" when it went No. 1.

Mustard expressed his disappointment but also alluded to putting Boi-1da on a 'wacced out mural' down the line. 👀

Boi-1da was one of Drake's studio gunners for his respected "Family Matters" diss to Kendrick back in May ... but it is strange he'd diss the West Coast -- after producing tracks on Kendrick's 2021 "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" album!!!