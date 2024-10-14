Mustard Divorce Finalized, He Keeps Fleet of Luxury Cars and Mansion

Mustard's divorce is in the books ... because he's come to a settlement with his ex-wife Chanel Thierry ... and he's walking away with a ton of luxury cars and real estate.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Mustard's divorce attorney Samantha Spector helped with the deal in which it looks like Mustard is walking away with a bunch of pricey assets.

The settlement calls for Mustard to hang on to a fleet of luxury whips, including a 2022 Maybach Benz, a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador, a 2022 Cadillac Escalade, a 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a 2019 Lamborghini Urus ... plus more.

Mustard also gets the keys to a 1960 Chevy Impala, 4 different motorcycles and a couple Sea-Doo jet skis.

What's more, Mustard is hanging on to a mansion in Chatsworth ... plus residential properties in Simi Valley and Los Angeles.

Mustard and Chanel have 3 minor children together ... and they will share joint legal custody of the kids, with Mustard forking over $24,500 per month in child support payments.

Chanel is getting a one-time buyout payment for spousal support from the super-successful music producer in the amount of $315,000.

Mustard keeps the rights to his music catalog ... and Chanel hangs on to Sleepova, the pajama and loungewear company she founded, plus a Tesla Model X.

With Spector making sure Mustard gets the real estate and most of the cars, Mustard's cutting Chanel a one-time equalization payment to even things out ... for $275,000.

TMZ broke the story ... Mustard filed for divorce in May 2022 after a year and a half of marriage. The now-exes were together for years, and in October 2020 they got hitched.