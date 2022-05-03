Mustard Files for Divorce from Wife Chanel
5/3/2022 1:23 PM PT
Mustard is calling it quits on his marriage ... filing for divorce just a year and a half after he and his wife said "I Do."
The super successful producer filed against Chanel Thierry Monday in L.A. ... in the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- he cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Interestingly enough, he also says the date of separation was Monday.
Mustard -- real name Dijon McFarlane -- and Theirry have 3 kids, ranging in age from 2 to 10. He's asking for joint legal and physical custody.
The two have been together for years, but only got married in October 2020.
Mustard mentions in his filing that the couple has a prenup.
Chanel is the founder Sleepova, a pajama and loungewear company, and is active on YouTube. Unclear what led to the split, but Chanel posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday where she was clearly still wearing her wedding ring.