Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Mustard Files for Divorce from Wife Chanel

Mustard Files for Divorce

5/3/2022 1:23 PM PT

Mustard is calling it quits on his marriage ... filing for divorce just a year and a half after he and his wife said "I Do."

The super successful producer filed against Chanel Thierry Monday in L.A. ... in the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- he cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Interestingly enough, he also says the date of separation was Monday.

Backgrid

Mustard -- real name Dijon McFarlane -- and Theirry have 3 kids, ranging in age from 2 to 10. He's asking for joint legal and physical custody.

The two have been together for years, but only got married in October 2020.

Mustard mentions in his filing that the couple has a prenup.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Chanel is the founder Sleepova, a pajama and loungewear company, and is active on YouTube. Unclear what led to the split, but Chanel posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday where she was clearly still wearing her wedding ring.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later