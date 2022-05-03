Mustard Files for Divorce from Wife Chanel

Mustard is calling it quits on his marriage ... filing for divorce just a year and a half after he and his wife said "I Do."

The super successful producer filed against Chanel Thierry Monday in L.A. ... in the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- he cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Interestingly enough, he also says the date of separation was Monday.

Mustard -- real name Dijon McFarlane -- and Theirry have 3 kids, ranging in age from 2 to 10. He's asking for joint legal and physical custody.

The two have been together for years, but only got married in October 2020.

Mustard mentions in his filing that the couple has a prenup.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.