Mustard Files for Sole Legal Custody of His Kids, Wants $30K in Sanctions From Ex

Mustard is on the beat and on his ex-wife Chanel Thierry's case, claiming she's been blasting him on social media ... and now he's asking a judge to give him full legal custody of their kids over it.

In court documents, obtained by TMZ, Mustard -- whose real name is Dijon McFarlane -- says he wants sole legal custody of his and Chanel's three children -- Kiylan, 13, Kauner, 10, and Kody, 6.

The ex-couple shared legal custody of the kids under the previous order. At the time, the judge also specifically prohibited both of them from speaking in a "negative, disrespectful, or derogatory manner to or about the other" in their children's presence or "within hearing distance of the child."

In new court papers filed by attorney Samantha Spector, Mustard alleges Chanel violated that order by making disparaging social media postings about him ... including Chanel posting to Threads on October 26, writing, "Dijon I know you are reading this, I'm so sick of your s***. You suck."

He says she followed that up with "I've been divorced 3 years now and my ex husband continues to do things to purposely get under my skin ... A man will treat your child according to how he feels about the mother. Mark my words."

He also noted her posts concerning him seem to get the most attention online.

Mustard claims remarks like those "negatively impact the best interests" of their children and "undermine the proper functioning of the co-parenting process," so he's asking for sole legal custody of the kids.

He's also requesting Chanel be hit with $30K in sanctions to teach her a lesson about violating court orders.

The wildly successful music producer married Chanel in 2020, and their divorce was finalized in 2024.

As part of their settlement, Chanel got a one-time buyout payment for spousal support in the amount of $315,000, and Mustard was ordered to pay $24,500 per month in child support.