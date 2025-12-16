Rick Ross Detailing Last Seizure Episode in Upcoming Book

Read About It in My New Book!!!

Play video content

Rick Ross has a few more stories to tell after authoring a pair of best-sellers ... including the time a bad trip caused a seizure while he was watching Will Smith fight for an Oscar!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Rozay at his pad in Miami, getting candid about the time in 2022, when the plane he was flying in underwent an emergency landing to get him medical care.

Ross says he was watching Will Smith's slavery-era thriller "Emancipation" when he had the seizure, but he didn't blame the film.

The "Aston Martin Music" rapper admitted he was marauding through mushroom land like a Super Mario Brother when he fell ill.

Rozay's third novel, "Renaissance Of A Boss: Notes From A Creative Reawakening," drops in May 2026, which follows up his previous novellas, "Hurricanes: A Memoir" and "The Perfect Day to Boss Up."