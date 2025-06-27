Rick Ross and Pharrell Take Over Paris in 'For The Money' Video

Rick Ross decided Hip Hop was in need of more opulent sound -- so he linked with Pharrell Williams and shot a music video in the streets of Paris!!!

On Friday, Rozay ignited his new record deal with the release of his "For The Money," the lead single for his upcoming 12th album.

Rick Ross tells TMZ Hip Hop, “This record represents elevation — not just in sound, but in mindset."

He continues ... "Me and Pharrell created something timeless. And shooting the video in Paris with Benny Boom brought that vision to life, shutting down the biggest bridge in Paris to film this. It’s bigger than music, it’s a lifestyle.”

The veteran director captures the two superstars posted by Rolls-Royces with the City of Love's exquisite architecture as the backdrop.

Pharrell's been a busy bee over there ... he also previewed Clipse's new album while staying on his job as Louis Vuitton's men's creative director.

Rozay is under the same gamma. media umbrella as fellow legacy legends Snoop Dogg and Usher.