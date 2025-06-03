Rick Ross Honored by Congresswoman Ahead of Annual Car & Bike Show

Play video content TMZ.com

Rick Ross received a proclamation from Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams this week ... the MMG rapper may hail from Miami but his philanthropic and business arm extends well into Peach State state lines!!!

Rozay was front and center for a ceremony on Monday, acknowledging how his annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show provides a financial boost to the community and various business ventures, including Wingstop franchises and real estate investments, as well as providing job opportunities for the people.

His "Boss Up" conferences were noted for supporting HBCUs across Georgia, and it was also revealed he'd be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album "Port of Miami" with a nationwide symphonic tour.