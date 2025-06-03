Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rick Ross Honored by Congresswoman Ahead of Annual Car & Bike Show

Rick Ross received a proclamation from Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams this week ... the MMG rapper may hail from Miami but his philanthropic and business arm extends well into Peach State state lines!!!

Rick-Ross-Ryan Fionda-3
Ryan Fionda

Rozay was front and center for a ceremony on Monday, acknowledging how his annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show provides a financial boost to the community and various business ventures, including Wingstop franchises and real estate investments, as well as providing job opportunities for the people.

Rick-Ross-@malsvisionzz-2
@malsvisionzz

His "Boss Up" conferences were noted for supporting HBCUs across Georgia, and it was also revealed he'd be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album "Port of Miami" with a nationwide symphonic tour.

Rick Ross Car Photos
Launch Gallery
Rick Ross Car Photos Launch Gallery

Edition No. 4 of the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show goes down this weekend on his Promiseland estate in Fayetteville ... promising to be his biggest event yet!!!

