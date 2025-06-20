Rick Ross Gets Street Named After Him in Birthplace of Clarksdale, MS

On A Street With My Name!!!

Rick Ross' list of certified stomping grounds has been extended to his birthplace of Clarksdale, Mississippi ... with the arrival of his very own street name!!!

The megastar rapper spent Juneteenth yesterday with his mom, sister Tawanda, friends and other fam for the crowning achievement festivities.

Ross and everyone gathered around a WingStop, no doubt, for the unveiling of "Rick Ross Way," firmly planted at 300 Issaquena Ave.

Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy saluted Rozay for actually giving back to the community that birthed him, as other city officials and organizers also took part in the ceremony.

Rap fans know Rozay's origin story to be out of Miami Dade County, where he grew up -- or even Georgia, where he established his annual car and bike show ... but he told the crowd of supporters that Clarksdale had his heart.