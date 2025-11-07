Rick Ross Urges Jaylen Brown's Barber to 'End The Madness' Amid Hairline Fiasco

Play video content Instagram/@richforever

Rick Ross is begging Jaylen Brown to "end the madness" -- calling on the Boston Celtics star to get his barber to change their ways after yet another (alleged) in-game hairline catastrophe.

The Miami rapper shared his message while he was getting a lineup this week ... shortly after Brown appeared to leave his mark on Kyshawn George's Wizards jersey during a game this week.

"Whoever your barber is, tell them to stop," Ross said. "Chill with the hair follicles, those hair follicles. He’s spraying like hair from another human on there, but you playing ball, my n****. It's causing trauma!"

"That's your third victim this week. We rock with you now, you know what I'm saying ... but just stop the madness."

Of course, Ross -- being the smart businessman he is -- saw an opportunity ... and suggested they link and launch their own hair dye line.

"Let’s just create a dye company and let's just give it to the streets. They need it," Ross said.

Play video content

Several hair transplant clinics have offered to help fix Brown's hairline issue ... including Dr. Christine Shaver of Bernstein Medical, who told TMZ Sports she believes he needs scalp micropigmentation, though the NBA champ needs an examination first.