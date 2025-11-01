Jaylen Brown Flooded With Hair Transplant Offers, Let Us Help You!

Jaylen Brown's prayers have been answered -- hair companies are lining up to work with the Boston Celtics superstar ... just a few days after he was apparently caught painting his hairline.

Dr. Christine Shaver of Bernstein Medical tells TMZ Sports she saw Brown's Twitch stream earlier this week ... when he faced the music and admitted it might be time to get some help.

Play video content

Brown went as far as to say he was considering a hair transplant in Turkey ... but Dr. Shaver said she'd be delighted to keep him right here in the States -- especially since she's Bostonian and a die-hard Celtics fan.

She added Brown might benefit more from an SMP (Scalp Micropigmentation) treatment ... and she'd book him ASAP -- even though it's the NBA season.

Bosley -- a hair restoration giant with over 500K procedures -- also offered to lend a hand to the NBA champion ... and luckily for him, they've got an office right in Beantown.

Jaylen Brown’s fake hairline rubbed off on OG’s jersey 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eCj2qN3tTe — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) October 25, 2025 @BrickCenter_

"We offer a permanent solution," said Andrew Spivak, Bosley's Senior Vice President of Marketing.

"We can help him keep the hair he has and grow more hair where he needs it most."

Estenove is advising Brown to visit so their team can examine all areas of his scalp for a final medical decision.

"Jaylen is a leader on and off the court, and we’re honored to support him," Ozge Abadan from Estenove said.