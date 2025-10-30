Jaylen Brown Trolled By Celtics Announcer With Hairline Joke During Game

Jaylen Brown's hair -- or perhaps lack thereof -- is the talk of the NBA right now ... and even the Boston Celtics broadcast team got in on the jokes with a mid-game jab on Wednesday.

Brown bald balled out against the Cavs with a 30-point performance ... and after one highlight in the second quarter, play-by-play guy Drew Carter made reference to the speculation he got caught painting his hairline.

Celtics announcer Drew Carter after Jaylen Brown made a layup:



“Went flying to the basket like he’ll be flying to Turkey at some point this season.” 😭pic.twitter.com/a1aq1cztwG — jb (@lockedupjb) October 30, 2025 @lockedupjb

"Brown, the spin and the deuce ... went flying to the basket like he'll be flying to Turkey at some point this season," Carter said.

The line ended in laughter ... and it seems like the star hooper would get a kick out of it, too -- especially since he went on Twitch to playfully look at flights to the hair transplant destination a night prior.

Jaylen Brown rubbed his fake hairline on OG’s jersey 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4QEmBfEF7p — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) October 25, 2025 @TheNBACentel

Brown actually addressed the matter after the win over the Cavs ... confirming he did, in fact, try to call LeBron James for advice.

He said he took all the chatter in stride ... but insisted he was more focused on getting wins after starting the season 0-3.

Jaylen Brown confirms that he was actually calling LeBron live on Twitch last night as he contemplated flying to Turkey to get a hair transplant procedure 😂



In a follow-up, Brown talked about his reaction to the viral video questioning the validity of his hairline vs. the… pic.twitter.com/s7Clz5JwyG — Tom Carroll (@yaboiTCfresh) October 30, 2025 @yaboiTCfresh