NBA Star Jaylen Brown Mum On Dad's Arrest

Play video content BACKGRID

If Jaylen Brown has thoughts on his father's attempted murder case, he's opting to keep them to himself.

The NBA superstar was peppered on Tuesday with questions about his dad's Aug. 20 arrest while he was out at LAX ... but he declined to answer any of them.

It's, of course, entirely possible the Boston Celtics forward doesn't have an opinion on the matter, as TMZ Sports is told he and Marselles Brown are not close.

Nonetheless, the elder Brown -- a former boxer -- is facing some serious time behind bars ... after authorities claim he tried to kill a man during a dispute in a Las Vegas parking lot.

Police documents state Marselles and a youth football coach, Cross Tupuola, got into a verbal argument over a door ding ... and it turned violent after Tupuola allegedly accepted Marselles' challenge to a fight. Marselles is accused of stabbing Tupuola multiple times during the quarrel.

The judge set a bail of $300,000 for Quenton Marcelles Brown. He’s charged with attempted murder after a stabbing yesterday. Here’s what his attorney is saying: @News3LV pic.twitter.com/vwGWKp4BDq — Jane Davenport (@reporterjanedav) August 21, 2025 @reporterjanedav

Marselles' attorney, Arnold Weinstock, has claimed his client's actions were self-defense ... explaining in court last month Marselles only got physical with Tupuola after he was pistol-whipped.