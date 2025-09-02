Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NBA Star Jaylen Brown Mum On Dad's Arrest

NBA Star Jaylen Brown Mum On Dad's Attempted Murder Case

By TMZ Staff
Published
STAYING MUM
If Jaylen Brown has thoughts on his father's attempted murder case, he's opting to keep them to himself.

The NBA superstar was peppered on Tuesday with questions about his dad's Aug. 20 arrest while he was out at LAX ... but he declined to answer any of them.

It's, of course, entirely possible the Boston Celtics forward doesn't have an opinion on the matter, as TMZ Sports is told he and Marselles Brown are not close.

Nonetheless, the elder Brown -- a former boxer -- is facing some serious time behind bars ... after authorities claim he tried to kill a man during a dispute in a Las Vegas parking lot.

Police documents state Marselles and a youth football coach, Cross Tupuola, got into a verbal argument over a door ding ... and it turned violent after Tupuola allegedly accepted Marselles' challenge to a fight. Marselles is accused of stabbing Tupuola multiple times during the quarrel.

Marselles' attorney, Arnold Weinstock, has claimed his client's actions were self-defense ... explaining in court last month Marselles only got physical with Tupuola after he was pistol-whipped.

Marselles is currently facing several charges -- including one felony count of attempted murder -- over the allegations ... and he's due in court for another hearing next week.

