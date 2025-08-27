Who Is Marselles Brown? What to Know About Jaylen Brown's Father

NBA star Jaylen Brown's not the only athlete in his family, as his father Quenton Marselles Brown -- who goes by his middle name -- maintained a career in professional boxing for several years.

However, the pro baller's dad found himself in hot water in August 2025, when he was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

We're going to check out how Marselles navigated his way through the boxing world ... and how he's now possibly facing time behind bars.

Marselles Brown's a Former Professional Boxer

Marselles, who stands 7 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds, maintained a career as a boxer for several decades.

Marselles started fighting professionally in 1989, and he finished out his career in 2016 with a record of 33-18-1 -- including 25 knockouts -- according to Boxing Undefeated.

He won several titles as a professional fighter, and he became the World Boxing Union's world heavyweight champion in 2016.

Marselles also worked behind the scenes in the boxing world, and he was a member of the Hawaii State Boxing Commission.

Marselles Gave His Son Important Career Advice

Marselles spoke about helping his son navigate the early stages of his professional career on the "Dad Is Not A Noun" podcast in 2024, and said he told Jaylen to skip hiring an agent prior to the 2016 NBA draft.

Jaylen left the University of California, Berkeley, after just one year to focus on his pro basketball aspirations.

Marselles recalled his son being shocked by his idea of going into the draft without an agent, and said Jaylen "thought I was crazy at first."

However, the boxer was able to convince his son to go along with the move, and Jaylen ended up playing for the Boston Celtics.

Brown's Altercation Allegedly Took Place Over a Dinged Car Door

Marselles Brown was arrested in August 2025, and we revealed it allegedly stemmed from a dispute over a parking space. The girlfriend of the alleged victim -- youth football coach Cross Tupuola -- in the incident claimed the Marselles dinged their car door, and Marselles then began arguing with Tupuola.

The pair apparently agreed to have a fight to settle things between them, and when the victim turned his back to Marselles, the boxer allegedly stabbed him multiple times. Although Tupuola tried to fight back at first, he eventually attempted to run away, and he was allegedly chased by Brown.

Tupuola and his girlfriend were able to flee the scene, and they called 911. The victim ended up in the ICU in critical condition.

Authorities later caught up with Marselles Brown, and he claimed the violent incident took place over a door ding. He was taken to a hospital and received treatment for a broken toe, scraped knees and an abrasion on his right cheek.

Marselles' Lawyer Claimed the Boxer Acted in Self-Defense

Marselles Brown's lawyer, Arnold Weinstock, later spoke to a News3LV reporter and claimed his client was defending himself from being attacked.

Weinstock said Tupuola first pistol-whipped Brown, and stated he didn't believe the boxer "initiated anything."

We obtained police documents related to the stabbing ... and there's no note of a gun.