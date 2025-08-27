Jaylen Brown's Dad Parking Lot Rival Faces 'Long, Challenging' Recovery, Team Says

The man involved in a violent parking lot dispute with Jaylen Brown's father, Marselles, faces a long and challenging road to recovery ... this according to his team, which stated this week the incident has "changed his life."

The Las Vegas youth football organization shared an update on Tuesday ... almost a week after the former boxer was arrested for allegedly stabbing coach Cross Tupuola at All American Park.

"Cross Tupuola, our beloved brother, uncle, football coach, and proud father. Recently suffered a horrific tragedy that changed his life for him and his family in an instant," the team said on Instagram.

"While Cross remains strong and fights daily, he now faces a long, challenging road ahead to recovery."

The team launched a fundraiser for Coach Tupuola ... claiming his family will need financial help with physical therapy and medical care during his recovery.

"With him being the sole provider of his family, this tragedy will affect his family's financial situation tremendously," the team said.

"Let’s help lessen the worry for his family, and get them as much help/support they can. Continue to lift Coach Cross and his family in your prayers, we appreciate you all."

As we previously reported, the alleged victim's girlfriend told police the Aug. 20 altercation started after Brown dinged their vehicle when he opened the passenger side door of a Lincoln Navigator.

The woman said Tupuola checked the damage, and Brown shrugged it off before calling him a "b*tch ass" and walking away. The woman claimed the two got in a verbal altercation and were ready to square up, but when Cross turned his back, Marselles began stabbing him.

The police report said Tupuola suffered "upper right chest clavicle area, a defensive wound on his left hand that penetrated his tendons, a slice wound that necessitated a partial gastrectomy to remove part of his digestive system, eviscerated bowels, and a broken right rib that may require surgery to repair."

Brown's attorney, Arnold Weinstock, claimed Marselles was acting in self-defense ... insisting Tupuola pistol-whipped him during the altercation.