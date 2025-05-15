Josh Hart's Wife Calls Jaylen Brown Junk Grab 'Weird'
Jaylen Brown grabbed more than just rebounds last night ... he got a handful of Josh Hart's junk, and the Knicks star's wife wasn't a fan of grab, calling it "weird."
The bizarre incident happened during game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in Boston. Hart set a screen on the Celtics star, and whether intentionally or not, Brown's hand found its way to Hart's privates, which he then appeared to grab.
Jaylen Brown grabbed Josh Hart’s SACK. 💀 pic.twitter.com/e8Bzajyvs1— NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) May 15, 2025 @TheNBACentel
Josh wasn't a fan of the cup-check ... shoving Brown away from him, which led to a technical foul being issued to both players.
Like her hubby, Shannon Hart wasn't a fan of the gesture either, firing off a postgame tweet, weighing in on what happened.
Weird. https://t.co/EegQmcjbwT— Shannon Hart (@_shannondesiree) May 15, 2025 @_shannondesiree
All in all, it was a rough game for the Knicks guard. During the first quarter ... he got elbowed in the face by Luke Kornet -- which left him a bloody mess. Josh, one of the toughest players in the league, went on to stay in the game.
Josh Hart takes an elbow to the face 😳— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) May 14, 2025 @HoHighlights
Hart changed clothes and stayed in game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tKdPLY6VzQ
New York ultimately dropped the game in the series most lopsided affair, losing 127-102, despite being without star Jayson Tatum (torn Achilles in game four).
Now, Boston has forced the series back to NYC ... where the Knicks will try again to close the Celtics out on Friday night, and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.