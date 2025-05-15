Josh Hart's Wife Calls Jaylen Brown Junk Grab 'Weird'

Jaylen Brown grabbed more than just rebounds last night ... he got a handful of Josh Hart's junk, and the Knicks star's wife wasn't a fan of grab, calling it "weird."

The bizarre incident happened during game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in Boston. Hart set a screen on the Celtics star, and whether intentionally or not, Brown's hand found its way to Hart's privates, which he then appeared to grab.

Josh wasn't a fan of the cup-check ... shoving Brown away from him, which led to a technical foul being issued to both players.

Like her hubby, Shannon Hart wasn't a fan of the gesture either, firing off a postgame tweet, weighing in on what happened.

All in all, it was a rough game for the Knicks guard. During the first quarter ... he got elbowed in the face by Luke Kornet -- which left him a bloody mess. Josh, one of the toughest players in the league, went on to stay in the game.

Josh Hart takes an elbow to the face 😳



Hart changed clothes and stayed in game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tKdPLY6VzQ — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) May 14, 2025 @HoHighlights

New York ultimately dropped the game in the series most lopsided affair, losing 127-102, despite being without star Jayson Tatum (torn Achilles in game four).