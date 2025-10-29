Jaylen Brown Calls LeBron James For Hairline Advice, Ponders Trip To Turkey

Play video content

Jaylen Brown has seen all the jokes about his in-game fake hairline catastrophe ... and the chatter's gotten so loud, he's calling on LeBron James for an assist.

Fresh off a viral video of what appeared to be hair paint rubbing off on Knicks hooper OG Anunoby's jersey over the weekend, the Celtics star hopped on Twitch on Tuesday ... where he allegedly hit up King James for some hair advice.

Jaylen Brown’s fake hairline rubbed off on OG’s jersey 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eCj2qN3tTe — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) October 25, 2025 @BrickCenter_

Bron didn't pick up the phone ... but Brown left a message to make sure he knew the matter was serious.

"Code Red, my n****," Brown said in the voicemail. "Code Red. They caught me slippin'."

"I need to know -- Turkey or no Turkey ... and I ain't talking no cheese sandwich. This some real s***, bro."

What Brown is referring to is hair transplants, as Turkey is widely known as the go-to destination for the procedure.

James, of course, has faced his fair share of hair jokes ... so Brown probably figured he was the right guy to call.

Brown -- who inked a massive, five-year extension worth up to $304 million -- kept the jokes rolling with his friends about his apparent painted hairline, even looking up flights to Turkey while getting a cut from his barber.

"What time do they leave?" Brown asked. "Can I get back before the game?"