John Cena Says WWE Fans Bullied Him Into Hair Transplant

John Cena is admitting he got work done to fix his glaring bald spot ... and it was all thanks to WWE fans incessantly picking on him over it.

Fresh off his historic win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, the new 17-time champ discussed his recent hair transplant procedure during his time on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Monday ... saying he got it done in November -- and soon enough, he'll have flowing locks.

Of course, Cena's appearance drew a bunch of attention in recent months ... which sparked plenty of memes, chants and signs from wrestling fans regarding the lack of hair on the back of his head.

Cena opened up about the bullying from the "idiots" ... and while he was seemingly joking and in character, he weighed in on the narrative running around and how it impacted him.

"Thank you for being so aware of my needs and emotions, 'cause you guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can't control," Cena said.

"'Hey dude, you don't look good enough out there,' like, that's what I'm saying. This isn't cool. You guys aren't cool to me. Like, why do you think I did -- I'm in the [Royal] Rumble trying to win and they're like, 'Man, that's a bald spot!!'"

"Like, yo, that's not fair. I can't control that. It happens to seven out of 10 dudes."

Cena said things will get worse before it gets better ... as the old hair will have to fall out before the new locks come in.

Regardless, he wishes someone could've sent him an assist earlier ... in private instead of publicly zoning in on it.

"One of you sons of bitches could've pulled me to the side. But in unison, you chant and you make me feel small and you embarrass me," Cena continued. "Y'all don't know what that's like. That is straight-up bullying. That's just not cool. That's not cool."

"Thank you for bullying me into getting surgical hair replacement. That's how far y'all pushed me. I appreciate that."