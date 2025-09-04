Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rick Ross Clowns Drake for Losing Kendrick Battle After Fake Jewelry Jab

Rick Ross Drake’s Just Mad Kendrick Put Belt to Ass!!! 💥💥💥

By TMZ Staff
Published
WASN'T READY FOR THE BEEF!!!
WASN'T READY FOR THE BEEF!!!
YouTube/@rickrossmmgempire

Drake hit Rick Ross with a zinger about having fake jewelry that flew over Bobbi Althoffs head -- but Rozay caught it and is firing back by rubbing the battle with Kendrick Lamar in Drake’s face!!!

Ross carved out time in the airplane hangar before his flight to Dubai yesterday and chimed in on how Kendrick placed Drake across his lap and got to spankin’ those cheeks!!!

DRIZZY SNEAK DISSIN'???
DRIZZY SNEAK DISSIN'???
Not This Again With Bobbi Althoff

Drake had a slick segue about the MMG's boss' jewelry being fugazy when Bobbi was discussing “frozen rosé champagne” … their fallout feels permanent at this point.

THIS WAS ABOUT CELEBRATION
THIS WAS ABOUT CELEBRATION
TMZ.com

It’s been over a year since Drake and Kendrick were directly going at each other ... but Ross claims everyone knew the prophecy was fulfilled back when!!!

