Rick Ross Clowns Drake for Losing Kendrick Battle After Fake Jewelry Jab

Drake hit Rick Ross with a zinger about having fake jewelry that flew over Bobbi Althoff’s head -- but Rozay caught it and is firing back by rubbing the battle with Kendrick Lamar in Drake’s face!!!

Ross carved out time in the airplane hangar before his flight to Dubai yesterday and chimed in on how Kendrick placed Drake across his lap and got to spankin’ those cheeks!!!

Drake had a slick segue about the MMG's boss' jewelry being fugazy when Bobbi was discussing “frozen rosé champagne” … their fallout feels permanent at this point.

