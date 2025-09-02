Drake Subs Tyga, Rick Ross in New Bobbi Althoff Podcast

Play video content Not This Again With Bobbi Althoff

Drake and Bobbi Althoff patched up the holes in their relationship and are back in bed together ... for another riveting podcast that found Tyga, Rick Ross and even Kendrick Lamar being tossed under the bus!!!

If you remember, Drake was the star guest for Bobbi's breakout podcast 2 years ago, but rumors of her cheating on her husband at the time with Champagne Papi created a whirlwind effect ... including the podcast being removed from YouTube without explanation.

Bobbi tackled one of the rumors -- specifically Drake's playing of a Tyga song got the podcast taken down -- which created a domino effect of Drake teasing Bobbi over their suspected relationship.

Remember, Bobbi and Tyga were spotted kicking it hard around his birthday last year ... they denied dating, yet Drake didn't seem too convinced.

He jokingly alluded to Tyga "pulling a plug" and the music industry doing wacky stuff to released tracks ... a slick reference to his ongoing lawsuit where he's accusing Universal Music Group of "botting up" Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss to spite him.

Drake then went on a comedic tangent about Tyga being a big draw in Russia before pretending the Wi-Fi needed a NATO code to crack into.

Later in the interview, Bobbi remarked on the bubbly they were drinking, quipping, "I've never seen someone 'ice' rosé" -- an easy avenue for Drake to clown Rick Ross for having "fake jewelry."

