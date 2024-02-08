Drake Not Responsible for Bobbi Althoff Divorce Despite Speculation

Bobbi Althoff getting divorced is now being picked apart by fans who think Drake might've had something to do with it -- but we got the real story ... and it's far from that at all.

Here's the deal ... Bobbi's now-estranged husband, Cory, cited July 4, '23 as the day he and BA separated -- and the reason folks are hyper-focusing on this is because it just so happens to be around the time she aired her viral interview with Drake, where they're both in bed.

Of course, the speculation has been peaking -- with many suggesting Bobbi and Drake were, perhaps, closer than we saw ... and that they maybe had something going on BTS.

Welp, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Drake was actually NOT a big fan of Bobbi toward the end of summer last year -- and that they had a major falling out post-interview, although they were friendly in the immediate aftermath.

Long story short ... we're told Drake and Bobbi continued texting after they had their famous lay-down chat -- and our sources say Drizzy even invited Bobbi to his L.A. concert on Aug. 12 ... which she attended. Unfortunately for her, only general admission was offered.

Our sources tell us Bobbi was genuinely angry about this -- apparently feeling she deserved to be in the VIP area with Drake's other celeb friends -- and she made her indignation known in a since-deleted video where she's standing around on the arena floor pouting about.

Not long after that went up ... Bobbi took the clip down, and within the same weekend -- she also took down the original nearly hour-long interview ... no explanation for either.

At the time, people were trying to figure out if they'd had a falling out -- and as it turns out, they absolutely did. Our sources tell us that when Bobbi was at the show ... her little video was reflecting how she actually felt -- namely, furious she'd ended up in GA.

We're told Bobbi blew Drake up about it that same night -- while he was onstage -- and that she even tried going backstage at one point ... but got rebuffed by security.

Not long after this ... we're told Drake's camp hit her team to demand she take down both the clip and the interview ... which she then did. At that point, we're told their friendship fizzled.

Now, in terms of whether they've patched things up since -- something Bobbi herself recently implied on Keke Palmer's podcast ... we're told they haven't. Bobbi told Keke they'd spoken in recent weeks ... but our sources tell us they have not. We're told they don't talk anymore

On the issue of why Cory actually filed to divorce Bobbi -- it's a very simple explanation ... our sources tell us her skyrocketing fame and his desire to remain a normie was the main catalyst, and that it had nothing to do with allegations of cheating. Although, we're sure he probably didn't appreciate how cozy she was acting with Champagne Papi on tape.

