Bobbi Althoff Responds to Claims She Sleeps with Her Famous Interviewees

Bobbi Althoff's sounding off on rumors that she bangs the dudes she awkwardly interviews ... saying she doesn't have to sleep around to get ahead.

The social media star -- who's skyrocketed into viral fame over the past year and change -- launched into a diatribe on her Instagram story late Tuesday night ... responding to a hater's direct message claiming she spent her weekends jumping from famous guy to famous guy.

BA says she doesn't usually respond to DMs like these -- which she claims she's received repeatedly of late -- but goes on to explain she's sick of seeing these claims from people who have no idea why her marriage ended ... and she wants to set the record straight.

Bobbi says she's never done the deed with anyone she's talked to on "The Really Good Podcast" -- noting she hardly goes out in general. Bobbi says she gets these rumors every time she posts and asks people to "go live the lives you deserve and shut the f*** up."

Of course ... the most persistent rumor about Bobbi is that she may have hooked up with Drake -- whom she famously interviewed while in the same bed as him ... an interview that ultimately got yanked due to bad blood between them post-lay down.

While that's by far the coziest interview she's done -- she has shared close and intimate convos with other rappers she's interviewed ... and some have suggested more was afoot.

Now, she's calling BS on that notion -- BA sharing a follow-up message ... rhetorically asking if people think she wanted to be a divorced mom of two by 25. Clearly, she didn't.

As we told you ... Bobbi and her ex-husband Cory Althoff finalized their divorce back in February just weeks after he filed, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce came amid cheating allegations regarding Bobbi and Drake ... but, sources close to the situation said the rumors had nothing to do with the filing.

Bobbi's recent drunken exit from a Nashville bar -- where a friend carried her to the street -- has probably fueled these accusations against her ... and yet, she's standing firm.