Drake, Bobbi Althoff Tease New Podcast 'Not This Again' from Bed

Drake and Bobbi Althoff are hopping into bed together once again -- teasing a brand new interview from the viral podcaster after they had a major falling out 2 years ago.

Check out the clip ... the former pals walk hand-in-hand toward a bed surrounded by recording equipment to tease Bobbi's new "Not This Again" podcast -- which comes weeks after she announced the end of her OG "The Really Good Podcast."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Drake calls this interview "much more refined, poised and pleasant" before Bobbi cuts in to debate the "pleasant" part ... leading them to a back-and-forth about how to label the project.

Their collab is huge news -- remember, their July 2023 interview from bed nearly broke the internet -- but rumors of a major rift sprang up when Bobbi removed the video from YouTube.

We confirmed in early 2024 the pair did have a falling out stemming from a clip Bobbi posted of her pouting in the general admission section at a Drake concert. She apparently thought she deserved the VIP treatment, and the rapper was not having any of it.

TMZ also simultaneously confirmed Drake and Bobbi's friendship did not influence her divorce from ex-husband, Cory Althoff, which was finalized last year. ICYMI ... some fans were certain Drake and Bobbi's friendship was more than that before their feud.