Bobbi Althoff Wraps Up Divorce Settlement With Ex Cory

Bobbi Althoff Wraps Up Divorce

Bobbi Althoff and her ex-husband Cory are wrapping up their divorce -- they just inked a settlement on all matters, including their assets and, most importantly, their kids.

TMZ obtained new court docs filed Thursday showing Bobbi and Cory agreed to waive spousal support, and will share custody of their 2 kids.

When it comes to dividing their property, it looks pretty standard. They’ve split up a bunch of different bank accounts, and Bobbi is keeping her leased BMW X7 and Honda CRV.

Cory filed for divorce back in February, citing irreconcilable differences ... and they announced they'd reached a settlement just a few weeks after the news broke of their split.

It's unclear why it took another 6 months for them to file these settlement docs, but now they just need a judge's signature to officially wrap things up.

Sources told us Bobbi’s rising fame clashed with Cory’s preference for a more normal, low-key life. We were also told the split had nothing to do with the cheating rumors that surfaced after Bobbi’s viral interview with Drake in bed.

