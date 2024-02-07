Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Podcast Host Bobbi Althoff's Husband Cory Files For Divorce

2/7/2024 1:41 PM PT
Bobbi Althoff and husband Cory Althoff split
Bobbi Althoff is apparently about to become single -- 'cause her husband just pulled the plug on their marriage ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Cory Althoff is filing to divorce his wife of 4 years ... citing irreconcilable differences. He has their date of separation listed as July 4, 2023.

Cory is asking for joint physical and legal custody of their two daughters, 1-year-old Isla and 3-year-old Luca. He also checked the box to block the court's ability to award spousal support to either party.

Bobbi kickstarted her career on TikTok with her dry, deadpan-style humor  ... going on to develop the "The Really Good Podcast," ... where her awkwardly entertaining interviews with the likes of Drake, Mark Cuban, and more have gone viral.

For his part, Cory is a major player in the tech world ... serving as the senior vice president of software development programs at CompTIA.

He's also written some books and seems to do some public speaking every now and then as well.

Bobbi said in a 2023 Cosmopolitan interview that she preferred to keep her marriage to Cory private ... although, she has featured him on social media before.

