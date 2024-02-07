Podcast Host Bobbi Althoff's Husband Cory Files For Divorce

Bobbi Althoff is apparently about to become single -- 'cause her husband just pulled the plug on their marriage ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Cory Althoff is filing to divorce his wife of 4 years ... citing irreconcilable differences. He has their date of separation listed as July 4, 2023.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Cory is asking for joint physical and legal custody of their two daughters, 1-year-old Isla and 3-year-old Luca. He also checked the box to block the court's ability to award spousal support to either party.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Bobbi kickstarted her career on TikTok with her dry, deadpan-style humor ... going on to develop the "The Really Good Podcast," ... where her awkwardly entertaining interviews with the likes of Drake, Mark Cuban, and more have gone viral.

For his part, Cory is a major player in the tech world ... serving as the senior vice president of software development programs at CompTIA.

He's also written some books and seems to do some public speaking every now and then as well.