Bobbi Althoff, Sean Murphy-Bunting Deny Dating Rumors

NFL cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is setting the record straight on his dating life ... saying he's NOT the guy kissing Bobbi Althoff in a blurry video making rounds this week -- despite what some folks thought on social media.

The podcaster shared the clip to her Instagram story ... showing her kissing and being all lovey-dovey with a taller man -- but purposely leaving his face out of frame to preserve his identity.

The irresponsible X aggregators were quick to spread the misinformation ... stating as fact it was the Arizona Cardinals player on the other side of Bobbi's smooches in the footage.

The reckless reporting forced the Super Bowl champion to address the chatter ... going to his own account to deny his involvement with a three-word response.

"That's not me," SMB said on Tuesday.

Worth noting the rumor didn't exactly come out of left field -- as the two DO know each other, but Althoff has addressed Murphy-Bunting as her "friend" after he helped carry her out of a Nashville bar earlier this year.

There was also some speculation the guy in the vid could be NFL offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi ... but he also nipped that in the bud with a denial of his own.

As we previously reported, Althoff's ex-husband, Cory, filed for divorce shortly after her career took off ... amid speculation she had an affair with Drake, which she adamantly denied.