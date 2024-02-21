Bobbi Althoff Says Deepfake Masturbation Video of Her is AI-Generated

Play video content

Bobbi Althoff has been trending all week for all the wrong reasons -- a video purporting to depict her in a sexual manner has been circulating ... but she's calling it out as fake as hell.

Here's the deal ... this clip has been floating around online for the past few days -- and anyone who's anyone can tell it's a straight-up deepfake ... superimposing what looks to be Bobbi's face onto a woman who's masturbating on a bed, all in front of a camera.

Some idiots on X have been feeding into and recirculating it as real -- claiming it was "Bobbi's nudes" -- but the influencer herself is pouring cold water on all that by speaking out.

She posted a screengrab of her name trending on X/Twitter -- which was apparently popping off in the "Rap" category -- and noted that what people had been losing their minds over was not, in fact, her ... but rather, just a computer image trying to pass as her.

Bobbi wrote, "Hate to disappoint you all, but the reason I'm trending is 100% not me & is definitely AI-generated." She also posted a video addressing it ... and stamped it down there too.

So, there you go ... Bobbi's saying it ain't her -- and if you're familiar with her brand ... you'd know she would NEVER record herself doing something like that. BA is a bit of a prude -- and she's also a mom ... so definitely not the type to be raunchy just 'cause.

Granted, she is single these days -- her husband recently filed for divorce -- but still ... this ain't the sort of thing Bobbi would post. It had "fake" written all over from the jump.

Funny enough ... Bobbi was probably hoping to be trending over her latest cringe-y interview -- this time, she talked to Wiz Khalifa ... and it's just as good as all her others. Unfortunately, pervs had her name going around for something super gross ... what else is new?

