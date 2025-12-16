Bay Swag Wishes Ebro Well, Says NYC Hip Hop Coverage Will Be Fine
Rapper Bay Swag has blossomed into quite the rap star since TMZ Hip Hop did his first interview over a year ago, and now he's using his celebrity to give back to the community!!!
We caught up with Bay Swag out in NYC this week, following his special holiday dining experience alongside his bro, Cash Cobain.
The rap twins rented out NYC hotspot, Sei Less, where they hosted roughly 50 teens whose families have dealt with incarceration-related impacts in collaboration with the nonprofit organization, Children of Promise, for some exquisite eats!!!
Bay Swag tells us keeping kids grounded is important to him ... a noble cause he's been active toward this year. We're just a month out from him releasing "Swiggity" -- his 2nd album drop of 2025, following "Damaged Thoughts" from July.
We also got Bay's thoughts about the hot topic in the NYC airwaves -- Hot 97 giving "Ebro In The Morning" the boot after 13 years -- but Bay sees the silver lining.
Unlike rapper Saigon, who accused Ebro of destroying his career before it got off the ground, Bay tells us Ebro was always good to him and wants to see him land on his feet!!!