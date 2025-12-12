Ebro Darden Calls Out Hot 97 Culture Vulture Vision After Morning Show Ends

Play video content

NYC radio station Hot 97 bills itself as "#1 for Hip Hop" but Ebro Darden is telling the world it's all a lie!!!

The longtime Hot 97 figurehead abruptly had his "Ebro In The Morning" nationally syndicated radio show canceled on Friday ... leaving him, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez as the latest Hip Hop media correspondents without a home base.

Billboard, Rolling Stone, Vibe and several Hip Hop-centric employees with the major record label system have since had their cultural positions evaporated in the past few months ... Ebro told his followers he had been warning of an approaching Doomsday.

And anyone wanna talk about how all these layoffs are predominately targeting , black + brown journalists ? Like 95% across every outlet that I've heard of. It's so bleak out there — sam (@samhad33) December 8, 2025 @samhad33

The radio vet broke his silence shortly after the announcement and explained the "Ebro In The Morning" shutdown in cryptic code.

According to Ebro, all the major media outlets are currently scrambling in efforts to renew their deals and licenses, and says his brash, outspoken, anti-government views are bad for White America's business!!!

Ebro says Hot 97 and WBLS as a staff, radio station, and crew don't give a f*** about Hip Hop, Black music, or the community his broadcasts serve.

He claims they simply care about giving nerdy rich friends access to concerts so Hot 97 can sleaze into their pockets.

The move shocked the internet but not everyone was sad. DJ Akademiks sent the group a golden R.I.P. tribute, while Drake's longtime producer, Boi-1da approved off the firing.

Hot 97 has been wobbly all year ... remember, TMZ Hip Hop caught up with DJ Enuff after he was unceremoniously fired, which he blamed Funk Flex for the fix!!!