Funkmaster Flex Switching Hot 97 Time Slots, DJ's Enuff & Camilo Out

Funkmaster Flex left 50 Cent, Jadakiss, and a whole legion of radio listeners in the Tribeca area floored, announcing that his days of dropping radio bombs on his Hot 97 7 PM timeslot were coming to an end on Thursday ... all because he's switching up his schedule!!!

TMZ Hip Hop confirmed with multiple sources that Funk Flex will operate on the 5 PM to 10 PM slot after the Labor Day holiday.

50 and Jada predicted the death of traditional rap as we know it, but Flex will still be delivering daily heat on the NYC airwaves, just at a different time.

Nessa Nitty -- AKA Colin Kaepernick's wife, if you're nasty -- will move to 1 PM to 5 PM, while the morning show will have an updated time of 6 AM to 11 AM, and veteran disc jocks DJ Enuff and DJ Camilo were released into free agency.

Flex also promised a fantastic send-off music mix to close out the chapter. In the words of The D.O.C., "No one can do it better."