Funkmaster Flex Disses Tommy Richman, All Fans of 'Million Dollar Baby'

Funkmaster Flex doesn't care about understanding the music generation gap -- he's calling Tommy Richman's hit, "Million Dollar Baby" garbage, and says the same about YOU ... if you think the song is hot!!!

A social media user caught wind of Flex giving an unhinged review of "Million Dollar Baby" while on the air at Hot 97 ... calling any, and everyone, requesting the track a straight-up clown.

Funk Flex is the greatest 😂 pic.twitter.com/KJzizJTGFq — STREAM ONE OF WUN (@gunnafandom) June 7, 2024 @gunnafandom

'MDB' is clearly Tommy's biggest hit -- it peaked at No. 2 in May on the Billboard Hot 100 right behind Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" -- but the VA native has been making music since 2016.

Flex openly admitted to not knowing any other Tommy songs or who he was, to begin with.

It's kinda crazy a top-level hip hop pundit, or anyone else on his show, can't use Google to do some light research. Then again ... maybe Flex did his research, and still isn't impressed.

Flex ended his rant by labeling the song hot garbage but proceeded to spin it anyway ... just as his program directors probably told him to do, we're guessing.

Great promo for Tommy, who says he's making an announcement tomorrow.