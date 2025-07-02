Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Funk Flex Rips Cassie After Diddy Verdict, Accuses Her of Faking Victimhood

Funk Flex Cassie's No Diddy Victim ... She Hit A Sweet Lick, Then Dipped!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Funkmaster-Flex-cassie-getty-1
Getty

Funk Flex isn't letting Cassie off the hook despite her immunity in Diddy's RICO trial ... considering the "Me & U" singer received a huge payout in exchange for her silence years ago!!!

Funkmaster-Flex-ig-1

On Wednesday, the Hot 97 disc jock exploded on Cassie and her attorneys ... picking apart her "victim" label, while also acknowledging she and her family experienced a hardship.

funkmaster flex cassie sub getty swipe
Getty

Flex recalls seeing Cassie give off good energy at a young age, but thinks the lines blurred once her relationship with Diddy got underway.

070225_diddy_verdict_wigdor_kal
Cassie's Lawyer After Diddy Verdict
TMZ.com

He's dividing the blame -- both Cassie and Diddy made "bad choices" in Flex's eyes, but he says her decision to take $30 million in lawsuit settlement money and another $10 million from the hotel over the horrific hallway beating video, makes her a willing participant.

Cassie and Diddy -- Together Photos
Launch Gallery
Diddy and Cassie Together Launch Gallery
Getty

Flex ain't saying she's a gold-digger ... she's just not messing with no broke Diddlers!!!

Diddy is already anticipating his homecoming -- and we know he can count on Flex to DJ the party!!!

related articles