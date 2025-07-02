Funk Flex Rips Cassie After Diddy Verdict, Accuses Her of Faking Victimhood

Funk Flex isn't letting Cassie off the hook despite her immunity in Diddy's RICO trial ... considering the "Me & U" singer received a huge payout in exchange for her silence years ago!!!

On Wednesday, the Hot 97 disc jock exploded on Cassie and her attorneys ... picking apart her "victim" label, while also acknowledging she and her family experienced a hardship.

Flex recalls seeing Cassie give off good energy at a young age, but thinks the lines blurred once her relationship with Diddy got underway.

He's dividing the blame -- both Cassie and Diddy made "bad choices" in Flex's eyes, but he says her decision to take $30 million in lawsuit settlement money and another $10 million from the hotel over the horrific hallway beating video, makes her a willing participant.

Flex ain't saying she's a gold-digger ... she's just not messing with no broke Diddlers!!!