Fat Joe & DJ Khaled Pull Up to Hot 97 After DJ Enuff's Termination

Fat Joe just had to pull up to Hot 97 when he heard the news that DJ Enuff had gotten fired -- and he even brought DJ Khaled with him!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Flow Joe on Enuff's last day behind the storied wheels of steel of The Building -- and he was in complete disbelief.

THIS MONDAY LABOR DAY SEPTEMBER 1ST WITH BE MY LAST SHOW ON HOT97 AT 7PM! ALL THINGS COME TO AN END! END OF AN ERA THAT I ENJOYED VERY MUCH! I SUPER ENJOYED IT ALL! I WILL MAKE THE LAST SHOW A GREAT ONE! APPRECIATE EVERYONE WHO HAS SUPPORTED ME OVER THE YEARS! — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) August 28, 2025 @funkflex

Joe didn't have the full scoop but says his phone wouldn't stop buzzing not too long after Funk Flex revealed next week was his "last show on Hot 97 at 7 PM" and we unveiled it was because he was moving time slots.

Enuff got pushed out and Joe tells us it's a sad day for Hip Hop and the culture as a whole ... the man deejayed for Biggie for cryin' out loud!!!

Khaled is currently on a new singles promo run and to conduct some biz in the Maybach ... but he went inside to Hot 97 to also pay his respects to Enuff and his legacy.

Expect to hear Joe's unfiltered thoughts on the situation on his podcast with Jadakiss down the line.