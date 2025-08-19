Fat Joe Loves Gunna's Album But Hates That He Ratted on Young Thug

Fat Joe says Gunna's new album is causing him personal turmoil ... he loves the music but can't fully support the wave because he hates rats!!!

On the recent episode of his "Joe and Jada" podcast, the reigning birthday boy Bronx Don explained to Jadakiss that he stumbled onto Gunna's album during a long flight and enjoyed every second of it.

Fat Joe tells Jadakiss that the rap game has shifted, and the most popular figures in the industry today are rats. He says Gunna album is 🔥 be he told . pic.twitter.com/hCUcKZQvBT — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) August 19, 2025 @Chatnigga101

Joe was refraining from saying Gunna's name but Jadakiss busted him out and filled in the blanks ... it was pretty obvious Joe was detailing "The Last Wun" album, which currently sits at the top of the Billboard Rap Charts after dropping last week.

Video of Gunna taking his plea deal in court has leaked and now people are accusing him of snitching… 😳 pic.twitter.com/EvU8vGdLTb — DomIsLive NEWS (@domislivenews) December 15, 2022 @domislivenews

Gunna testified during the failed YSL RICO trial that Young Thug's label also operated as a gang ... not the same as snitching, his attorney told us at the time.

Jadakiss didn't condone snitching himself, but wasn't gripped with the same inner conflict as Joe and called his cohost out for contradicting himself.

Joe says it's deeper than rap for him and goes on to tell an alleged tale about a former best friend who snitched on Dominican drug dealers after being pinched by the Feds.

According to Joe, the Dominican hustlers caught him at a restaurant and harassed him about his friend-turned-rat, but they eventually backed off once Joe said he bossed up on them.

Nevertheless, Joe says he never spoke to his friend after that incident, even after hearing he was walking around New York City in freezing temperatures without a jacket!!!

Joe Budden commented that anyone currently feuding with Gunna can't compete with him, as he's on an "Atlanta Kendrick Lamar" streak with his music output. Budden also expressed his appreciation for Gunna's new album. pic.twitter.com/eJcyAgeVIA — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) August 9, 2025 @Chatnigga101