Dave Mays Rebukes Benzino for Claiming to Be Creator of The Source Awards

The Source Awards and the magazine's founder, Dave Mays, wants his ex-biz partner Benzino to pipe down in taking credit for things he didn't create -- like his claim he started up Dave's brand!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Dave after he and Benzino exchanged words on social media this week ... Benzino openly blamed Fat Joe for being a big part of the reason the BET Hip Hop Awards got iced, and labeled his hosting skills pure caca!!!

Dave doesn't think it's Joe's fault -- he points out several issues within BET's production and culture prowess. He may be White -- but he's no outsider!!!

As for Benzino, Dave says it is -- or should be -- public knowledge that he and Michael Elliot were behind the most iconic Source Awards (as in when Suge Knight called out Diddy for "dancing all in the videos,") and that Benzino joined as a producer at the top of the century when the Awards aired on UPN for several years.

Dave says BET's slacking is just another example of how no one has correctly funneled hip hop media since The Source Days -- the mantra he's bringing to his Breakbeat Media brand ASAP.

Dave says he's legally obtained the IP to use the iconic "5 Mics" rating system and will be launching new podcasts and projects, including his life story that details the discovery of then- unknown legends such as The Notorious B.I.G., DMX, Common, and Eminem.