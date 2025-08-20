Fat Joe Inks Ex-UFC Star Brendan Schaub To Hair Dye Deal

Fat Joe isn't fighting gray hair alone ... the hip hop legend just signed former UFC star Brendan Schaub as an ambassador for his hair dye company!

TMZ Sports has learned Joey Crack's Rewind It 10 recently brought Schaub, a top 10-ranked UFC heavyweight turned podcast host, on board ... and the rapper's stoked to get to work.

“Brendan Schaub brings authenticity to everything he does, so it was only right to have him join the winning team at Rewind It 10,” Joe told us.

“His influence as an athlete and podcaster is going to help us reach newer audiences and kill the stigma about men coloring their hair and beards.”

Schaub joins an already star-studded team ... with Travis Kelce, DJ Khaled, and Tyson Beckford, among others, already hocking the products.

Joe co-founded the company, which already has over $50 million in sales, in late 2023, motivated to knock out the stigma associated with hair dye.