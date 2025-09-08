Stat Quo Claims Drake's Top 2 Producers Beef Behind The Scenes

Drake's made incredible music over the years, just at the expense of his top producers, OVO Noah "40" Shebib and Boi-1da's love for one another ... so claims Stat Quo.

The former Dr. Dre protégé recently appeared on Justin Hunte's "Culture United" stream alongside Glasses Malone and several other podcasters, where he referred to the Canadian's behavior as "two-faced" while discussing Young Thug's leaked phone call explosion.

Stat told the chat he saw the Canucks buckin' in real time because 40 and Boi-1da hated one another for years -- and sent a shout out to Boi-1da as a half-apology for spilling the beans.

Between the two of them, OVO 40 and Boi-1da are responsible for dynamite Drake tracks such as "God's Plan," “Headlines," “0 to 100,” and "Summer Sixteen."

It's a good thing they were able to complete the mission ... if there was such a beef, like Stat says.

Fans rarely hear from 40, but Boi-1da is pretty active on social media ... having gone back-and-forth with Mustard after Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar died down.

Stat also echoed DJ Akademiks' observations that Young Thug's post-RICO career is looking shaky because of the strict probation that hinders his lyrics, but Stat also claimed Lil Baby fell off because Thug, Gunna, and Lil Yachty are no longer in the trenches to write his rhymes.