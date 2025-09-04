Ghostface Killah Advises Drake to Blow Off 'Culture Vulture' Label

Play video content TMZ.com

Drake told Bobbi Althoff that criticism within the Hip Hop community -- namely, being labeled a "culture vulture" -- really grinds his gears ... but Ghostface Killah is advising that he ignore that noise!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Tony Starks promoting his new "Supreme Clientele 2" album at ABC Studios on Thursday, where he laughed off Drake's gripes.

According to the Wu-Tang Clan legend, there are far worse insults out there!!!

Play video content Not This Again with Bobbi Althoff

Drake openly admitted accusations of him poaching on viral trends make him sensitive ... and then he proceeded to label tenured Hip Hop journalists "losers" for being entitled to his time.