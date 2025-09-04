Ghostface Killah Advises Drake to Blow Off 'Culture Vulture' Label
Ghostface Killah Take A Chill Pill, Drake ... Being Labeled 'Culture Vulture' Isn't the Worst!!!
Drake told Bobbi Althoff that criticism within the Hip Hop community -- namely, being labeled a "culture vulture" -- really grinds his gears ... but Ghostface Killah is advising that he ignore that noise!!!
TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Tony Starks promoting his new "Supreme Clientele 2" album at ABC Studios on Thursday, where he laughed off Drake's gripes.
According to the Wu-Tang Clan legend, there are far worse insults out there!!!
Drake openly admitted accusations of him poaching on viral trends make him sensitive ... and then he proceeded to label tenured Hip Hop journalists "losers" for being entitled to his time.
Journalist Rob Markman -- who Drake recently labeled a "goof" for not knowing Lil Wayne's "Cannon" lyrics at Tory Lanez's behest -- defended the Hip Hop community against Drake's attacks and stuck up for any reporter who may have gotten dragged.