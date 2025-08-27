Woman Seen Smashing Up Drake's OVO Store in New York City, on Video

Play video content BACKGRID

Drake got an unwanted visitor at his NYC store Tuesday -- and it wasn't Kendrick Lamar -- but rather a hammer-wielding lunatic who smashed windows and tried to set the place on fire, according to police.

The madness kicked off Tuesday at the rapper's October's Very Own clothing store in Manhattan ... and most of it was captured on video shot by stunned witnesses.

Check it out ... the clip is shot from outside the store through the glass windows, where a woman appears to be throwing items inside the store to the ground and smashing up the windows from inside.

Passersby are strolling past the store when the woman -- wearing just a black bra and leather pants -- emerges and walks with a purpose down the street, strutting past a bevy of lookie-loos who seem a whole lot less nervous than you might expect. Just another day in New York City, we suppose.

Eventually, a few NYPD officers approach the woman on a street corner, where they handcuff her and search her bag. After a few minutes, she's placed into the back of a police car.

A rep for the NYPD tells TMZ ... cops interviewed witnesses who allege the woman did a ton of damage to the property with a hammer. Officers say they were told she also allegedly tried to set a fire in the store. The unidentified woman was arrested and booked for criminal mischief and attempted arson.