DJ Enuff Certain Funk Flex Got Him Fired From Hot 97

DJ Enuff -- Hot 97's entrusted heavy-hitter for nearly 30 years -- was unceremoniously shown the door without warning yesterday ... and he's CERTAIN Funkmaster Flex was responsible.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... Funk Flex had half of NYC -- including 50 Cent and Jadakiss -- going 🤯 over a cryptic announcement that hinted at his retirement, but turns out, it's just him switching time slots.

Enuff tells us it was an emotional last day, and he even shed a few thug tears. He gave us the interview, supported by his loving wife and now-former coworkers DJ Drewski, DJ E-Stylez, DJ Lady S, all sad to see him go.

Another Hot 97 vet, DJ Camilo, was also essentially demoted to just a one-hour time block in what feels like a massive shakeup that blindsided everyone.

While he doesn't have any hard evidence on the situations, Enuff feels deep down in his SOUL Flex snaked him behind the scenes ... we keep hearing something about a temper-tantrum of epic proportions.

The two haven't spoken since the bombshell news and Enuff says he'll eventually reach out after his Puerto Rican vacation -- because he's the BIGGER MAN!!! -- and after the dust settles.

Flex brought him on at the station many moons ago -- which he's eternally grateful for -- but their next encounter doesn't sound like it will be to reminisce about the good times!!!