Drake Coldly Tells Ebro Darden To 'Die Slower' After Hot 97 Firing

Drake was a top focal point for Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez's first episode of their newly revamped YouTube show just a day after their exile from Hot 97 ... and Champagne Papi is pouring liquor on all their graves!!!

Ebro Darden revealed Drake had sent him a pair of sinister DMs on Instagram in reaction to the "Ebro in the Morning" cancellation ... one read “Die slower p****" while the other one read, “We got some s*** for u.”

Rosenberg and Laura praised Ebro for de-escalating the situation, as he calmly told Drake to “relax” and explained that Drake was simply salty about losing the highly publicized battle to Kendrick Lamar.

Drake and DJ Akademiks both celebrated the firing on social media, and Rosenberg has been fending off trolls since the announcement.

To add insult to injury, veteran New York rapper Saigon blamed Ebro for derailing his career back in the day by refusing to play his single with Jay-Z ... and got backed up by Pete Rock, Paul Cain, and Jojo Simmons.