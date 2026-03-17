DJ Mustard Scores Big Win Against His Ex-Wife in Custody Battle Over Kids

Mustard is on a roll! The famous DJ and music producer just scored a big win against his ex-wife, Chanel Thierry, in their nasty custody battle ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Mustard -- legal name Dijon McFarlane -- will be able to make final educational decisions for their 3 children until August 2026, after he complained in papers that Chanel was making disparaging comments about him online.

In the papers, the judge determined that at least some of Chanel's recent social media posts were in direct violation of a previous order to refrain from speaking in a "negative, disrespectful, or derogatory manner to or about the other parent in a child's presence or within hearing distance of the child." As a result ... Mustard has now been awarded tie-breaking authority over educational decisions concerning their kids -- Kiylan, Kauner and Kody.

The couple has also been ordered to enroll and participate in high-conflict co-parenting therapy. Mustard has been ordered to make a list of 3 qualified therapists for Chanel to pick from.

As we reported ... Mustard also requested $30K in sanctions against her to teach her a lesson. Despite the findings, the court declined to impose any sanctions.