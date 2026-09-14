Florida Man Arrested for Burglary After Hiding Under Couple's Bed at Miami Hotel

Imagine going to sleep at night and then waking up to find a strange man hiding under your bed. Well, for one Florida couple, that nightmare became a reality, and police were called in to arrest the culprit.

Here's how the bizarre incident went down, per an arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ ... the couple checked into their room at the Provident Doral in Miami last Wednesday and closed the blinds to the sliding glass door before crawling into bed to catch some Zs.

Around 4 AM Thursday, police say, the woman felt movement in close proximity to the bed, but she went right back to sleep. Two and a half hours later, the woman allegedly felt something move again, but this time it came from underneath the bed, yet she didn't check it out.

According to police, the woman finally peered under the bed an hour and 15 minutes later to see if any of her belongings had accidentally gotten kicked underneath.

That's when she got the shock of her life, coming face to face with her alleged intruder, identified by police as Ritchel Calvaire, who was hiding under the bed.

The couple dashed out of the room and contacted police. Calvaire was promptly arrested and booked for burglary and resisting an officer without violence.

Police say Calvaire hopped a fence at the hotel and slipped inside the couple's room through the sliding door, before concealing himself under the bed as the man and woman slept through the night.