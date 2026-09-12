Comedian Charleston White Arrested for Battery

Comedian Charleston White has been arrested for battery in Florida ... TMZ has learned.

The 49-year-old jokester -- who boasts more than 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel -- was arrested by the Hollywood Police Department on Saturday ... according to jail records TMZ obtained.

White was then booked into Broward County jail on a Touch Or Strike/Battery charge, which is a misdemeanor ... arrest records show.

He will remain on bail until a judge can review his case ... and decide whether or not to set a bond.

White is scheduled to have his next show in nearby Naples at the Off the Hook Comedy Club Wednesday night at 7 PM ... we'll see if we find out more about what went down by then.