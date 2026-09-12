Comedian Charleston White Arrested for Battery
Comedian Charleston White Arrested for Battery ... Still Grinning in Mug Shot
Comedian Charleston White has been arrested for battery in Florida ... TMZ has learned.
The 49-year-old jokester -- who boasts more than 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel -- was arrested by the Hollywood Police Department on Saturday ... according to jail records TMZ obtained.
White was then booked into Broward County jail on a Touch Or Strike/Battery charge, which is a misdemeanor ... arrest records show.
He will remain on bail until a judge can review his case ... and decide whether or not to set a bond.
White is scheduled to have his next show in nearby Naples at the Off the Hook Comedy Club Wednesday night at 7 PM ... we'll see if we find out more about what went down by then.
White did not immediately respond to our request for comment.