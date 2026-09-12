Palestinian Flag-Waving Man Tackled and Restrained by Security At Yankee Stadium

Friday night's opening game of the Subway Series between the Yankees and the Mets devolved into chaos when a man waving a Palestinian flag raced onto the field, stopping the play ... but he was eventually tackled by security and escorted away as fans chanted "USA!"

USA chants fill the stadium as a man runs onto the field with a Palestine flag. pic.twitter.com/D78FDAH46h @NikiLattarulo

Video captured all the drama as the flag-waving man -- wearing a baseball jersey emblazoned with the words, "No Kings" -- ran around the outfield during the seventh inning with security guards hot on his tail. As you can see, the guards finally catch up to him, knock him to the ground, and restrain him.

The packed crowd at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx didn't seem amused by the man interrupting the game by making a political statement about Palestine, especially on the 25th anniversary of 9/11. The Athletic reports he took to the field at exactly 9:11 PM, too.

So, many of the baseball fans started screaming, "USA," and throwing beer cans at the man as he was ushered off the field by security and police officers.

The NYPD tells TMZ ... the man, identified as 38-year-old Kelly Marcucci, was arrested and charged with trespass and violating a misdemeanor local ordinance. Marcucci received a desk appearance ticket and will have to answer the charges in court at a later date.