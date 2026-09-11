A 5th Plane Was Nearly Hijacked on 9/11, 'The Low Down'

Four planes crashed during the 9/11 attacks ... but we have tons of evidence that a 5th plane was targeted ... and the government is covering it up.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

A crowd of robots gathered outside Poland's Digital Affairs Ministry to demand A.I. oversight, chanting "Don't wait, regulate" ... and Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson is talking to the DEA as the feds investigate her suspected drug overdose.

Play video content Video: Man Arrested For Having Sex With Koi Fish In Disgusting Video Viral Press

And, get this ... a man has been arrested after video captured him getting down and dirty with a koi fish.

We also tackle a California high school football scandal ... where a woman is charged with allegedly stealing over $400,000 from a booster club to pay off her mortgage and credit card bills.