Lindsay Clancy Copycats Shouldn't Void Defense, The Low Down

Lindsay Clancy is taking heat from people who says she has opened the door to copycats, claiming another child is dead as a result.

Check out the new, YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous and sometimes scandalous.

We also tackle a foster mom with a monkey fetish who was busted for shocking child abuse.

And a woman is now in the Guinness Book for fastest burrito eating!