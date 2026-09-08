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Lindsay Clancy Copycats Shouldn't Void Defense, The Low Down

NYP, TMZ's 'The Low Down' Don't Dismiss Clancy Defense ... Burrito Blitzkrieg Wins Guinness Book Spot

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated

Lindsay Clancy is taking heat from people who says she has opened the door to copycats, claiming another child is dead as a result.

Check out the new, YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous and sometimes scandalous.

brenda deutsch - monkey lady 3

We also tackle a foster mom with a monkey fetish who was busted for shocking child abuse.

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Guinness World Records

And a woman is now in the Guinness Book for fastest burrito eating!

Check out "The Low Down" on YouTube.

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