Former 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Defends Jim Thornton Amid Controversy

A former "Wheel of Fortune" contestant is defending Jim Thornton from the online pile-on ... saying people are rushing to brand him a pedophile before all the facts are known.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the former contestant -- Joshua Beach -- who calls Thornton one of his heroes -- said he's seen the photos and read what was reportedly on the chatroom, admitting some of it is "disturbing."

But he added ... "I'm also not comfortable watching the internet take a series of photographs and immediately turn them into a complete judgment of another human being."

As TMZ previously reported, Thornton was questioned by law enforcement after a passenger spotted what appeared to be a pedophile chatroom on his screen during a flight. He was not arrested or charged ... though Sony later fired him following its own investigation.

The former contestant said that distinction matters, writing, "I'm not saying I know Jim is innocent" ... but noting the people confidently calling him a pedophile don't know everything either.

He also defended the idea of withholding judgment, writing, "'Innocent until proven guilty' shouldn't just be something we say when it's easy."