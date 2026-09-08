Former DHS Honcho Corey Lewandowski Allegedly Tried To Sell Government Services For Financial Gain

Allegedly Tried to Enrich Himself With Selling Government Services

Corey Lewandowski tried to sell government services for financial profit when he was a "shadow secretary" at the Department of Homeland Security, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal published an article Monday night, claiming that Lewandowski approached Qatari officials to offer them "help" with any visa or other issues that fell under the umbrella of DHS.

Lewandowski also reportedly made a similar offer to United Arab Emirates officials.

The Journal said Lewandowski's motive was purely to enrich himself by selling government services.

Several of the Qatari and U.A.E officials were reportedly stunned and confused by Lewandowski's offers since they already had standard relationships with other top Trump administration officials dealing with these matters.

Qatar and U.A.E ultimately rejected Lewandowski's propositions, according to The Journal.

DHS' internal watchdog launched an investigation into Lewandowski's alleged enrichment scheme and discovered evidence that he "may have been involved in improperly awarding government contracts," The Journal said.

A rep for Lewandowski categorically denied any wrongdoing, saying Lewandowski never demanded "any payment or compensation from any potential, former, or current government contractor or seeking or soliciting or entering contracts with foreign governments while volunteering his time with DHS.”

Play video content Video: Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski Seen Together in Minnesota TMZ.com

Lewandowski served as "special government employee" in DHS Security from April 2025 to March 2026 while Kristi Noem ran the federal agency.