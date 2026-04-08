White House to Keep Kristi Noem's $70 Million Jet She Leased for DHS

Kristi Noem may have gotten the boot from the White House ... but her swanky private jet didn't!

According to Wall Street Journal, the Trump Administration will be keeping the $70M aircraft she leased during her time as Department of Homeland Security Secretary.

Officials familiar with the matter told WSJ that Melania Trump's office will have access to the insanely lavish jet -- which is much fancier than most government planes -- as will select Cabinet secretaries.

The plane reportedly has a queen bed, showers, a kitchen, 4 flat-screen TVs and a bar ... making it nicer than Air Force Two, which just has a pullout couch bed.

Noem had initially leased the multimillion-dollar aircraft as part of the DHS' lofty spending budget ... and used it for jet setting around the U.S. with aide Corey Lewandowski, according to a previous WSJ report.

Apparently, KN was planning to fully purchase the plane ... but got sacked before she could do so. She's since been replaced by the former Republican Senator from Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin.

Officials told WSJ the White House still wanted to buy the jet, and took it off the DHS' hands. So now -- instead of being used for DHS officials -- it'll be used by top White House officials.

A DHS spokesperson told the paper ... "ICE purchased this plane before Secretary Mullin was confirmed."